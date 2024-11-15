Biden says world's facing 'moment of significant political change'

World News
2024-11-15 | 15:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Biden says world&#39;s facing &#39;moment of significant political change&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Biden says world's facing 'moment of significant political change'

U.S. President Joe Biden warned Friday of an era of political change as he held his last meeting with key allies at an Asia-Pacific summit overshadowed by Donald Trump's looming return to power.

"We've now reached a moment of significant political change," Biden said as he met the leaders of Japan and South Korea in Lima, adding, however, that their three-way alliance was "built to last."

AFP

World News

United States

Joe Biden

Donald Trump

Japan

South Korea

LBCI Next
Croatia health minister suspected of graft arrested: PM
Fire in Spanish retirement home kills at least 10: emergency services
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-11-03

US nuclear bomber joins air drill with South Korea, Japan

LBCI
World News
2024-08-17

US, South Korea, Japan leaders renew pledge to cooperate on regional challenges

LBCI
World News
2024-11-14

South Korea top court upholds conviction of 'comfort women' activist over embezzlement

LBCI
World News
2024-11-13

Donald Trump names Florida lawmaker Matt Gaetz as US attorney general

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:49

Lebanon studying US plan to end Israel-Hezbollah war: Officials tell AFP

LBCI
World News
10:37

French anti-terrorism prosecutor to appeal against Georges Ibrahim Abdallah's release

LBCI
World News
10:21

French prosecutors request Carlos Ghosn, French culture minister to stand trial in corruption case: Reuters

LBCI
World News
09:19

Scholz spoke to Zelensky before Putin call: German government

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-17

Wireless communication devices (pagers or beepers) used by Hezbollah members explode, causing numerous injuries: Preliminary reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Qubaisi killed in Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-21

Cyprus urges Lebanon and Israel to exercise restraint, offers to mediate

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:04

Beirut Airport security chief blocks Iranian delegation over inspection refusal: Here are the details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:13

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik and Hadath residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

Israel renews strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs after days of attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:04

Beirut Airport security chief blocks Iranian delegation over inspection refusal: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:53

Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:43

Israeli airstrike hits building near Tayouneh roundabout in Beirut (video)

LBCI
Middle East News
10:13

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More