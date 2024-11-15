News
Biden says world's facing 'moment of significant political change'
2024-11-15
Biden says world's facing 'moment of significant political change'
U.S. President Joe Biden warned Friday of an era of political change as he held his last meeting with key allies at an Asia-Pacific summit overshadowed by Donald Trump's looming return to power.
"We've now reached a moment of significant political change," Biden said as he met the leaders of Japan and South Korea in Lima, adding, however, that their three-way alliance was "built to last."
AFP
