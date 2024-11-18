Sri Lanka reappoints Amarasuriya as PM

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake reappointed Harini Amarasuriya as the prime minister of the Indian Ocean island nation on Monday.



Dissanayake, whose leftist coalition won 159 seats in the 225-member parliament in the general election, also reappointed veteran legislator Vijitha Herath to helm the foreign affairs ministry.



Dissanayake did not name a new finance minister during Monday's swearing-in, signaling that he would keep the key finance portfolio as he had done in September after winning the presidential election.



Dissanayake, a political outsider in a country dominated by family parties for decades, comfortably won the island's presidential election in September and named Amarasuriya as prime minister while picking Herath to helm foreign affairs.



But his Marxist-leaning National People's Power (NPP) coalition had just three parliamentary seats, prompting him to dissolve it and seek a fresh mandate in Thursday's snap election.



Reuters