Russia expresses readiness to normalize relations with US

World News
2024-11-19 | 00:46
Russia expresses readiness to normalize relations with US
Russia expresses readiness to normalize relations with US

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated on Tuesday that Russia is prepared to normalize its relations with the United States, emphasizing, however, that the effort must be mutual.

Speaking to TASS news agency, Peskov reiterated, "As our president has said, Russia is open to normalization."

He added, "But we cannot and will not dance the tango alone."

Reuters

World News

Russia

Normalization

Relation

United States

