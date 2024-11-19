President-elect Trump names Howard Lutnick commerce secretary

World News
2024-11-19 | 14:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
President-elect Trump names Howard Lutnick commerce secretary
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
President-elect Trump names Howard Lutnick commerce secretary

President-elect Donald Trump nominated Howard Lutnick, the co-chair of his transition team, as his commerce secretary on Tuesday -- a choice set to bring a tougher stance on China from the incoming administration.

Lutnick will also lead the country's tariff and trade agenda, with "additional direct responsibility for the Office of the United States Trade Representative," Trump said in a statement.

Tariffs are a key part of Trump's economic agenda, and he has promised sweeping duties on all imports when he returns to the White House.

Lutnick is chief executive of financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald, and a Trump ally originally tipped as a frontrunner for treasury secretary.

But he was instead named to helm Commerce, a smaller department that works to boost U.S. industry and has a key role in policy to shore up the U.S. semiconductor sector and reduce reliance on Asia.

Under President Joe Biden, the Commerce Department stepped up export controls on critical technologies like quantum computing and semiconductor manufacturing goods, taking aim at access by adversaries like Beijing.

Trump's administration could harden this stance.

Lutnick has, during the U.S. election campaign, expressed support for a tariff level of 60 percent on Chinese goods, alongside a 10 percent tariff on all imports.

AFP
 

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Howard Lutnick

China

LBCI Next
Kyiv urges 'decisive action' after report on banned chemical weapons
On 1,000th day of war, Ukraine says 'will never submit'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:27

Taiwan condemns China for jailing Hong Kong activists, says 'democracy is not a crime'

LBCI
World News
2024-11-18

Xi says China and UK 'enjoy vast space for cooperation'

LBCI
World News
2024-11-18

China urges peace in Ukraine after US clears missile strikes on Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-11-18

China's Xi says to 'enhance' ties with Brazil as he arrives for G20

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
17:35

SpaceX aborts Starship booster catch, opts for ocean splashdown: Live feed

LBCI
World News
16:54

US recognizes Venezuela opposition's Gonzalez Urrutia as 'president-elect'

LBCI
World News
16:08

France's Macron urges Putin to 'listen to reason' on Ukraine

LBCI
World News
15:43

Ukraine FM disregards Russian nuclear 'blackmail'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

The psychology behind crowds at Beirut airstrike zones: Israeli warnings turn into gathering spots

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

Lebanese army intelligence exposes collaboration with Israel, refers Syrian to court

LBCI
World News
15:14

US seeks full Resolution 1701 implementation amid Lebanon ceasefire developments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

In the details, clashes intensify as Israel seeks to consolidate positions in Lebanon's south

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:21

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:11

Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Israel's Avichay Adraee claims to tour South Lebanon, hints that further details would follow

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Hochstein says "this is a moment of decision making," following 'constructive meeting with Berri'

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah commander Ali Tawfiq Dweiq in Kfarjoz, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:45

Three Lebanese army soldiers killed in Israeli airstrike on Sarafand army center: Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

Lebanese army intelligence exposes collaboration with Israel, refers Syrian to court

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

The psychology behind crowds at Beirut airstrike zones: Israeli warnings turn into gathering spots

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:41

Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: Guarantees concerning Israel's commitment to the agreement rely on the US

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Ain al-Tineh to meet Speaker Berri

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More