Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
EU climate chief says COP29 draft deal 'unacceptable'
World News
2024-11-21 | 02:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU climate chief says COP29 draft deal 'unacceptable'
The European Union's climate envoy described the draft deal published at the deadlocked U.N. COP29 summit as unacceptable on Thursday, with just one day left at the conference in Azerbaijan.
"I'm not going to sugarcoat it," EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra said at a news conference. "It is clearly unacceptable as it stands now."
AFP
European Union
Climate
COP29
Draft
Deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:19
Hamas says no prisoner exchange deal with Israel until Gaza war ends
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:19
Hamas says no prisoner exchange deal with Israel until Gaza war ends
