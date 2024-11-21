EU climate chief says COP29 draft deal 'unacceptable'

World News
2024-11-21 | 02:29
High views
EU climate chief says COP29 draft deal 'unacceptable'
EU climate chief says COP29 draft deal 'unacceptable'

The European Union's climate envoy described the draft deal published at the deadlocked U.N. COP29 summit as unacceptable on Thursday, with just one day left at the conference in Azerbaijan.

"I'm not going to sugarcoat it," EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra said at a news conference. "It is clearly unacceptable as it stands now."

AFP

