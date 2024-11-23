Chance of success at COP29 'iffy': EU climate chief

2024-11-23 | 06:07
Chance of success at COP29 &#39;iffy&#39;: EU climate chief
Chance of success at COP29 'iffy': EU climate chief

The EU's climate envoy said Saturday the chance of success at UN climate talks remained "iffy" even after rich nations raised an offer for poorer countries to $300 billion a year by 2035.

"We're doing everything we can on each of the axes to build bridges and to make this into a success. But it is iffy whether we will succeed," European Union climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra told reporters at COP29 in Azerbaijan.

AFP

