Chance of success at COP29 'iffy': EU climate chief

The EU's climate envoy said Saturday the chance of success at UN climate talks remained "iffy" even after rich nations raised an offer for poorer countries to $300 billion a year by 2035.



"We're doing everything we can on each of the axes to build bridges and to make this into a success. But it is iffy whether we will succeed," European Union climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra told reporters at COP29 in Azerbaijan.



AFP