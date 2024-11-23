News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU recalls envoy to junta-run Niger: Spokesperson
World News
2024-11-23 | 06:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU recalls envoy to junta-run Niger: Spokesperson
The European Union said on Saturday it had recalled its envoy from Niger, saying the ruling junta had questioned the way the bloc delivered aid to the West African country.
"The EU has therefore decide to recall its ambassador to Niamey for consultations in Brussels," an EU spokesperson said.
AFP
World News
West Africa
EU
Niger
Next
Turkey's President Erdogan praises 'courageous' ICC warrants for Israeli leaders
Pope Francis to visit Corsica on December 15: Vatican
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:07
Chance of success at COP29 'iffy': EU climate chief
World News
06:07
Chance of success at COP29 'iffy': EU climate chief
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Four Italian UNIFIL peacekeepers injured in South Lebanon base shelling: Reuters
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Four Italian UNIFIL peacekeepers injured in South Lebanon base shelling: Reuters
0
World News
2024-11-21
UN nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board passes resolution against Iran: Reuters
World News
2024-11-21
UN nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board passes resolution against Iran: Reuters
0
World News
2024-11-21
EU climate chief says COP29 draft deal 'unacceptable'
World News
2024-11-21
EU climate chief says COP29 draft deal 'unacceptable'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:33
US says committed to 'diplomatic resolution' in Lebanon
World News
08:33
US says committed to 'diplomatic resolution' in Lebanon
0
World News
08:19
Poor nations walk out of climate deal consultation with COP29 president
World News
08:19
Poor nations walk out of climate deal consultation with COP29 president
0
World News
07:37
Turkey's President Erdogan praises 'courageous' ICC warrants for Israeli leaders
World News
07:37
Turkey's President Erdogan praises 'courageous' ICC warrants for Israeli leaders
0
World News
06:12
Pope Francis to visit Corsica on December 15: Vatican
World News
06:12
Pope Francis to visit Corsica on December 15: Vatican
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:20
EU recalls envoy to junta-run Niger: Spokesperson
World News
06:20
EU recalls envoy to junta-run Niger: Spokesperson
0
Middle East News
2024-09-15
Israel PM warns Yemen rebels of 'heavy price' after missile attack
Middle East News
2024-09-15
Israel PM warns Yemen rebels of 'heavy price' after missile attack
0
Lebanon News
10:09
UNIFIL statement: Four Italian peacekeepers injured in South Lebanon likely caused by 'Hezbollah or affiliated groups'
Lebanon News
10:09
UNIFIL statement: Four Italian peacekeepers injured in South Lebanon likely caused by 'Hezbollah or affiliated groups'
0
Lebanon News
08:25
Clashes continue in South Lebanon's Khiam, Israeli control unconfirmed: LBCI correspondent
Lebanon News
08:25
Clashes continue in South Lebanon's Khiam, Israeli control unconfirmed: LBCI correspondent
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:18
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
09:18
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
06:34
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
06:34
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
10:14
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
10:14
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
21:20
Israel strikes Basta in central Beirut
Lebanon News
21:20
Israel strikes Basta in central Beirut
2
Lebanon News
09:32
New evacuation warning: Israel urges Ghobeiry, Hadath, and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
09:32
New evacuation warning: Israel urges Ghobeiry, Hadath, and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately
3
Lebanon News
02:54
Israeli strike on Beirut's Basta targets Hezbollah's head of operations Mohammad Haidar: Israel's Public Broadcasting Authority
Lebanon News
02:54
Israeli strike on Beirut's Basta targets Hezbollah's head of operations Mohammad Haidar: Israel's Public Broadcasting Authority
4
Lebanon News
01:46
Israel issues evacuation order for Choueifat Amroussieh, Hadath residents in Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
01:46
Israel issues evacuation order for Choueifat Amroussieh, Hadath residents in Beirut’s southern suburbs
5
Lebanon News
05:38
Israel issues new evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut's suburbs
Lebanon News
05:38
Israel issues new evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut's suburbs
6
Lebanon News
06:34
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
06:34
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
7
Lebanon News
10:25
Israel conducts airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
10:25
Israel conducts airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
8
Lebanon News
16:57
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes
Lebanon News
16:57
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More