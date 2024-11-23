US says committed to 'diplomatic resolution' in Lebanon

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stressed that the United States was dedicated to a diplomatic resolution in Lebanon and urged Israel to improve 'dire' conditions in Gaza, in a call Saturday with his Israeli counterpart.



Austin "reiterated U.S. commitment to a diplomatic resolution in Lebanon" in his call with Israel Katz, while also pushing Israel "to continue to take steps to improve the dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza," according to a Pentagon spokesperson.



AFP