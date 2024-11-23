US, Britain, France and Germany voice 'serious concern' at Iran centrifuge plan

The United States, Britain, France, and Germany on Saturday expressed "serious concern" over Iran's plans to launch a series of new centrifuges for its nuclear program, urging Tehran to reengage with the U.N. nuclear watchdog.



Iran's announcement came after the four Western powers brought a censure motion targeting the Islamic Republic at the 35-nation board of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).



The resolution was adopted on Thursday.



AFP