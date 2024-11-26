Russian air attacks damage power grid in Ukraine's Ternopil, regional official says

World News
2024-11-26 | 01:41
Russian air attacks damage power grid in Ukraine's Ternopil, regional official says
Russian air attacks damage power grid in Ukraine's Ternopil, regional official says

Russia's overnight air attacks damaged the power grid in Ternopil, a major city in western Ukraine, cutting off electricity and water and disrupting heat supplies, the head of the regional defense headquarters said on Tuesday.

Emergency services were working to restore the water supply by early morning. Serhiy Nadal, head of the Ternopil Region Defence Council headquarters, said on his Telegram messaging channel that power disruptions would continue for hours.

He said electric buses that service the city will be replaced with regular buses and generators to help with power shortages in schools, hospitals, and government institutions.

Nadal did not provide details on the extent of the damage in the city that had a population of nearly of a quarter of a million before Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The full scale of the attack was also not immediately clear.

Reuters

World News

Ukraine

Russia

War

Attack

Energy

