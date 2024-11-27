News
Canada welcomes ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon
World News
2024-11-26 | 21:34
Canada welcomes ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon
The office of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has welcomed the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Lebanon.
In a statement released on, the Prime Minister's office expressed support for the development and encouraged all parties involved to fully implement the terms of the agreement.
Reuters
Lebanon News
World News
Middle East News
Canada
Prime Minister
Ceasefire
Lebanon
Israel
US Defense Secretary calls ceasefire agreement a 'historic moment' benefiting Israel, Lebanon, and regional security
Macron urges Lebanon to elect president 'without delay' after Israel-Lebanon ceasefire announcementf
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
US, Australia, Canada, EU, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar call for 21-day ceasefire on Lebanon-Israel Border
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
US, Australia, Canada, EU, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar call for 21-day ceasefire on Lebanon-Israel Border
0
World News
21:41
US Defense Secretary calls ceasefire agreement a 'historic moment' benefiting Israel, Lebanon, and regional security
World News
21:41
US Defense Secretary calls ceasefire agreement a 'historic moment' benefiting Israel, Lebanon, and regional security
0
Lebanon News
21:18
Israeli army issues warning to South Lebanon residents as ceasefire takes effect
Lebanon News
21:18
Israeli army issues warning to South Lebanon residents as ceasefire takes effect
0
Lebanon News
21:00
Ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel officially comes into effect now. Stay tuned for updates
Lebanon News
21:00
Ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel officially comes into effect now. Stay tuned for updates
0
World News
21:41
US Defense Secretary calls ceasefire agreement a 'historic moment' benefiting Israel, Lebanon, and regional security
World News
21:41
US Defense Secretary calls ceasefire agreement a 'historic moment' benefiting Israel, Lebanon, and regional security
0
Lebanon News
18:05
Macron urges Lebanon to elect president 'without delay' after Israel-Lebanon ceasefire announcementf
Lebanon News
18:05
Macron urges Lebanon to elect president 'without delay' after Israel-Lebanon ceasefire announcementf
0
World News
17:56
Israel-Lebanon deal should 'open path' to Gaza ceasefire: Macron
World News
17:56
Israel-Lebanon deal should 'open path' to Gaza ceasefire: Macron
0
World News
17:02
Ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon marks step toward lasting peace, Biden and Macron announce: Joint statement
World News
17:02
Ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon marks step toward lasting peace, Biden and Macron announce: Joint statement
0
Sports News
2024-07-04
Half-time: Lebanon 35 - 24 Angola! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv Stay tuned for the final score!
Sports News
2024-07-04
Half-time: Lebanon 35 - 24 Angola! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv Stay tuned for the final score!
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-30
Possible scenarios for Hezbollah's Nasrallah's funeral: When, where, and how will Nasrallah be laid to rest?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-30
Possible scenarios for Hezbollah's Nasrallah's funeral: When, where, and how will Nasrallah be laid to rest?
0
World News
2024-09-19
Biden believes diplomatic solution to Israel-Hezbollah conflict is achievable
World News
2024-09-19
Biden believes diplomatic solution to Israel-Hezbollah conflict is achievable
0
Lebanon News
16:43
Lebanon’s PM Mikati praises US-France efforts in ceasefire deal
Lebanon News
16:43
Lebanon’s PM Mikati praises US-France efforts in ceasefire deal
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
1
Lebanon News
13:56
Israeli media reveal full ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon: Here are the key terms
Lebanon News
13:56
Israeli media reveal full ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon: Here are the key terms
2
World News
14:57
Follow-up sources: Biden's speech delayed due to conflicting interpretations of Israel's stance, whether Netanyahu's announcement signaled approval of the ceasefire or if it required approval from the expanded cabinet, which has yet to be given
World News
14:57
Follow-up sources: Biden's speech delayed due to conflicting interpretations of Israel's stance, whether Netanyahu's announcement signaled approval of the ceasefire or if it required approval from the expanded cabinet, which has yet to be given
3
Lebanon News
10:30
Israel strikes central Beirut following evacuation alert
Lebanon News
10:30
Israel strikes central Beirut following evacuation alert
4
Lebanon News
10:19
Evacuation warning for central Beirut: Israel urges Ras Beirut, Mazraa, Msaytbeh and Zokak El-Blat residents to evacuate
Lebanon News
10:19
Evacuation warning for central Beirut: Israel urges Ras Beirut, Mazraa, Msaytbeh and Zokak El-Blat residents to evacuate
5
Lebanon News
13:07
Israeli Cabinet approves ceasefire deal with Lebanon, reports Reuters
Lebanon News
13:07
Israeli Cabinet approves ceasefire deal with Lebanon, reports Reuters
6
Middle East News
13:24
Israel gives ceasefire approval, Netanyahu vows strong response to any Hezbollah violations
Middle East News
13:24
Israel gives ceasefire approval, Netanyahu vows strong response to any Hezbollah violations
7
Lebanon News
21:00
Ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel officially comes into effect now. Stay tuned for updates
Lebanon News
21:00
Ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel officially comes into effect now. Stay tuned for updates
8
Lebanon News
08:16
Israel launches violent strikes on Beirut's suburbs following evacuation alerts for 20 buildings
Lebanon News
08:16
Israel launches violent strikes on Beirut's suburbs following evacuation alerts for 20 buildings
Learn More