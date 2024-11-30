Serbia condemns Kosovo canal blast in 'strongest possible terms'

2024-11-30 | 02:30
Serbia condemns Kosovo canal blast in 'strongest possible terms'

Serbia on Saturday strongly condemned a blast at a canal feeding two key power plants in neighbouring Kosovo and rejected Pristina's claim that it was behind the "terrorist attack".

Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric said: "Such destructive actions are unacceptable and threaten the fragile stability we are striving to maintain," calling Pristina's allegation of Serbian involvement "baseless" and a "deliberate diversion".

