South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 233 runs in first Test

2024-11-30 | 06:39
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 233 runs in first Test
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 233 runs in first Test

Left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen took 11 wickets in the match as South Africa thrashed Sri Lanka by 233 runs in the first Test in Durban on Saturday.

Jansen, who claimed 7-13 as Sri Lanka crumbled to 42 all out in the first innings, picked up another four wickets in the second after South Africa set the tourists an improbable target of 516.

AFP

World News

Durban

South Africa

Marco Jansen

Sri Lanka

