Iceland's opposition Social Democrats overtook the governing Independence Party of Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson after a snap election prompted by the collapse of his fraught coalition government, public broadcaster RUV reported Sunday, citing a final count.

With all ballots counted, the Social Democratic Alliance led by Kristrun Frostadottir had secured 20.8 percent of the vote while the Independence Party was trailing with 19.4 percent.

In third

place was the Liberal Reform Party with 15.8 percent.