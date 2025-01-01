South Korea to send Jeju Air crash black box to US for analysis

A black box retrieved from Jeju Air flight 2216, which crashed, killing 179 people, will be sent to the United States for analysis, South Korea's deputy minister for civil aviation, Joo Jong-wan, said Wednesday.



"The damaged flight data recorder has been deemed unrecoverable for domestic data extraction. It was agreed today that it would be transported to the United States for analysis in collaboration with the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board," Joo said.



AFP