Qatar's Emir to meet King Charles, PM Starmer on state visit to Britain
World News
2024-12-02 | 06:55
Qatar's Emir to meet King Charles, PM Starmer on state visit to Britain
Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, will arrive in Britain on Monday for a two-day state visit hosted by King Charles and during which he will also meet Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is seeking deeper ties with wealthy Gulf states.
According to Qatar's news agency, the emir will travel with an official delegation and the country's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.
The state visit formally begins on Tuesday and comes as Britain's Labour government, in power since July, searches for co-investors to help fund its plans for new infrastructure, including in cleaner energy systems.
Starmer is also seeking to tie up long-running talks on a trade deal with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which compromises countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Qatar
Emir
King Charles
PM
Keir Starmer
UK
Visit
Britain
