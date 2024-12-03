French MPs to hold no-confidence vote on Wednesday: AFP

World News
2024-12-03 | 05:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
French MPs to hold no-confidence vote on Wednesday: AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
French MPs to hold no-confidence vote on Wednesday: AFP

French legislators are expected to hold a vote of no confidence against the government of French Prime Minister Michel Barnier on Wednesday afternoon, parliamentary sources said on Tuesday.

A no-confidence motion tabled by the left-wing alliance is likely to be adopted after the far-right National Rally said it would back it. The debate is set to begin at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

AFP
 

World News

France

Government

Michel Barnier

LBCI Next
Kremlin says no date yet for Iranian president's visit to Russia
Kremlin says NATO membership for Ukraine is an 'unacceptable threat'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:19

France's far right says will vote no confidence in government

LBCI
World News
2024-09-21

France's Macron appoints new government in shift to right

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-05

Michel Barnier Takes the Helm: Can France's New Prime Minister Bridge the Political Divide?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:31

Lebanon asked US, France to press Israel to halt truce breaches: Sources tell Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:09

Ukraine asks NATO for 20 more air defense systems

LBCI
World News
05:47

Trump to attend Notre-Dame reopening in first foreign trip since election

LBCI
World News
05:26

Kremlin says no date yet for Iranian president's visit to Russia

LBCI
World News
04:23

Kremlin says NATO membership for Ukraine is an 'unacceptable threat'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:14

Hochstein expresses concern over Israel’s 'dangerous game' in Lebanon as ceasefire teeters: Axios

LBCI
Middle East News
05:31

US policy on Syria's Assad has not changed: State Department

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

FM Bou Habib meets UN Special Coordinator and discusses Paris conference on Lebanon with Magro

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Iraqi Airways to resume Beirut flights, Lebanon's public works minister says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:48

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Avichay Adraee: Hezbollah launched multiple rockets at Israeli army positions

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:02

Israel's army launches strikes in Lebanon, more info to come: Spokesperson claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Hezbollah says it carried out a defensive response to Israeli army positions in Ruwaisat Al-Alam

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Israel's army warns Lebanese residents against returning to southern villages, including Shebaa, Marjaayoun, and Bint Jbeil

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:30

Airstrikes hit Lebanon towns, reconnaissance aircraft spotted: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:44

Israel informs US of planned strikes in Lebanon, report says

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:46

Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah sites 'throughout Lebanon:' Statement

LBCI
World News
13:14

Hochstein expresses concern over Israel’s 'dangerous game' in Lebanon as ceasefire teeters: Axios

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More