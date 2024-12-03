France, Saudi Arabia to co-chair June conference on creating Palestinian state: Macron

2024-12-03 | 13:13
France, Saudi Arabia to co-chair June conference on creating Palestinian state: Macron
France, Saudi Arabia to co-chair June conference on creating Palestinian state: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Tuesday that he and Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, would co-chair a conference on the establishment of a Palestinian state in June.

"We have decided to co-chair a conference for the two states in June next year," Macron said, referring to Israel and a potential Palestinian state, adding: "In the coming months, together we will multiply and combine our diplomatic initiatives to bring everyone along this path."


AFP

France's president and Saudi crown prince urge Lebanon to elect a president, pledge efforts to strengthen ceasefire
Trump cautions 'hell to pay' if Gaza hostages not freed before his inauguration
