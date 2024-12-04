News
China coast guard says Philippines made 'bogus accusations' on SCS clash
World News
2024-12-04 | 00:43
China coast guard says Philippines made 'bogus accusations' on SCS clash
China's coast guard accused the Philippines of making "bogus accusations" after Manila said it had fired a water cannon and "sideswiped" a Philippine government vessel in the disputed South China Sea on Wednesday.
The Philippine vessel "turned at a great angle and reversed, deliberately colliding" with a Chinese ship, a statement read, adding that Manila had "later deliberately distorted the truth and made bogus accusations in an attempt to mislead international understanding."
AFP
World News
China
Coast Guard
Philippines
Accusations
SCS clash
