US envoy Hochstein urges support for Lebanese army amid regional instability

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein stated that the situation in Syria is weakening Hezbollah, as it complicates Iran's ability to send weapons into the country.



He also clarified that while Hezbollah has not been defeated, it may lack the strength to attack Israel or assist Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.



Hochstein emphasized that Washington must increase its support for the Lebanese army, urging others to follow suit in strengthening the military’s capabilities.



Speaking during the Doha Forum on Saturday, he said that the collapse of the Syrian army was not a "major surprise," noting that in the past, two great powers quickly intervened to assist the Syrian military.