US envoy Hochstein urges support for Lebanese army amid regional instability
World News
2024-12-07 | 07:17
US envoy Hochstein urges support for Lebanese army amid regional instability
U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein stated that the situation in Syria is weakening Hezbollah, as it complicates Iran's ability to send weapons into the country.
He also clarified that while Hezbollah has not been defeated, it may lack the strength to attack Israel or assist Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Hochstein emphasized that Washington must increase its support for the Lebanese army, urging others to follow suit in strengthening the military’s capabilities.
Speaking during the Doha Forum on Saturday, he said that the collapse of the Syrian army was not a "major surprise," noting that in the past, two great powers quickly intervened to assist the Syrian military.
Lebanon News
World News
Middle East News
Lebanon
United States
Amos Hochstein
Syria
Hezbollah
Iran
Lebanese Army
Related Articles
Lebanon News
2024-12-06
Israel says struck Hezbollah 'smuggling route' on Syria-Lebanon border
Lebanon News
2024-12-06
Israel says struck Hezbollah 'smuggling route' on Syria-Lebanon border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-02
Israel is monitoring Syria to prevent Iranian weapon transfers to Hezbollah: Avichay Adraee
Middle East News
2024-12-02
Israel is monitoring Syria to prevent Iranian weapon transfers to Hezbollah: Avichay Adraee
0
Middle East News
2024-12-01
Israeli army prevents Iranian plane from landing in Syria over suspected arms shipment to Hezbollah: Yedioth Ahronoth
Middle East News
2024-12-01
Israeli army prevents Iranian plane from landing in Syria over suspected arms shipment to Hezbollah: Yedioth Ahronoth
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-30
Israeli military says struck Hezbollah on Syria-Lebanon border
Lebanon News
2024-11-30
Israeli military says struck Hezbollah on Syria-Lebanon border
0
World News
07:44
Ukrainian President Zelensky arrives in Paris for Notre Dame reopening
World News
07:44
Ukrainian President Zelensky arrives in Paris for Notre Dame reopening
0
World News
05:56
South Korea ruling party lawmakers boycott impeachment vote
World News
05:56
South Korea ruling party lawmakers boycott impeachment vote
0
World News
04:11
Nearly 150,000 people at protest demanding South Korean president step down: Yonhap
World News
04:11
Nearly 150,000 people at protest demanding South Korean president step down: Yonhap
0
World News
02:34
Voting opens in Ghana presidential, parliamentary election: AFP
World News
02:34
Voting opens in Ghana presidential, parliamentary election: AFP
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-25
Israel warns Tyre residents in South Lebanon to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
2024-11-25
Israel warns Tyre residents in South Lebanon to evacuate immediately
0
Middle East News
2024-11-26
Israeli Ambassador to Washington says agreement with Lebanon could lead to easing of US arms restrictions: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
Middle East News
2024-11-26
Israeli Ambassador to Washington says agreement with Lebanon could lead to easing of US arms restrictions: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-03
Israel's army warns Lebanese residents against returning to southern villages, including Shebaa, Marjaayoun, and Bint Jbeil
Lebanon News
2024-12-03
Israel's army warns Lebanese residents against returning to southern villages, including Shebaa, Marjaayoun, and Bint Jbeil
0
Middle East News
2024-12-06
Monitor report that Syria troops withdrew from Homs denied by ministry
Middle East News
2024-12-06
Monitor report that Syria troops withdrew from Homs denied by ministry
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Renewed Syrian crisis spills over into Lebanon as borders face destruction
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Renewed Syrian crisis spills over into Lebanon as borders face destruction
2
Lebanon News
10:07
Armed groups in south Syria take over Jordan border crossing
Lebanon News
10:07
Armed groups in south Syria take over Jordan border crossing
3
Lebanon News
08:40
Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon, cites 'ceasefire violation'
Lebanon News
08:40
Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon, cites 'ceasefire violation'
4
Middle East News
13:59
Syrian officials quit government buildings in Sweida province
Middle East News
13:59
Syrian officials quit government buildings in Sweida province
5
Middle East News
06:21
Source close to Hezbollah says group sent 2,000 fighters to Syria: AFP
Middle East News
06:21
Source close to Hezbollah says group sent 2,000 fighters to Syria: AFP
6
Middle East News
10:16
US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Al Bukamal border crossing with Iraq
Middle East News
10:16
US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Al Bukamal border crossing with Iraq
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel prioritizes Syria on security agenda amid growing threats
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel prioritizes Syria on security agenda amid growing threats
8
Middle East News
09:48
Rami Abdel Rahman tells LBCI: No Hezbollah casualties in Syria, and no targeting of neighboring countries
Middle East News
09:48
Rami Abdel Rahman tells LBCI: No Hezbollah casualties in Syria, and no targeting of neighboring countries
