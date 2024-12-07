US urged to bolster Lebanese army as Syria crisis 'hampers' Hezbollah, says US envoy Hochstein

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein stated that the situation in Syria is weakening Hezbollah, as it complicates Iran's ability to send weapons into the country.



He also clarified that while Hezbollah has not been defeated, it may lack the strength to attack Israel or assist Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.



The group "may not be strong enough to fight Israel or to support Assad, but it doesn't take a lot of strength to be a dominant presence in Lebanon, so you can also be weakened and still strong at the same time when it comes to the Lebanese context," Hochstein said, as cited by Reuters.



Hochstein emphasized that Washington must increase its support for the Lebanese army, urging others to follow suit in strengthening the military’s capabilities.



Speaking during the Doha Forum on Saturday, he said that the collapse of the Syrian army was not "that big of a surprise," noting that in the past, two great powers, referring to Iran and Russia, came "to its aid in a very strong way."