First mass held in Notre Dame cathedral after reopening

2024-12-08 | 04:53
First mass held in Notre Dame cathedral after reopening
First mass held in Notre Dame cathedral after reopening

The newly restored Notre Dame cathedral held its first mass on Sunday since a devastating fire in 2019.

The inaugural mass was led by Paris archbishop Laurent Ulrich with 150 bishops and more than 100 priests from the capital in attendance, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron.

