Russia says its army bases in Syria on alert but no 'serious threat'

2024-12-08 | 07:28
Russia says its army bases in Syria on alert but no 'serious threat'

Moscow on Sunday said Russian troops on their bases in Syria are on high alert but that there is no immediate threat to them.

"Russian military bases on the territory of Syria are on a regime of heightened alert. At the moment there is no serious threat to their safety," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

