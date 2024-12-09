News
South Korean justice ministry announces travel ban on President
World News
2024-12-09 | 02:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
South Korean justice ministry announces travel ban on President
South Korea's justice ministry said Monday it had slapped a travel ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol as police probe him for insurrection over his ill-fated declaration of martial law.
At a parliamentary hearing, a lawmaker asked whether Yoon, accused of leading an insurrection by declaring martial law Tuesday, had been banned from leaving the country. "Yes, that's right," Bae Sang-up, an immigration services commissioner at the Ministry of Justice said.
AFP
World News
South Korea
Justice Ministry
President
Travel Ban
