South Korean justice ministry announces travel ban on President

2024-12-09 | 02:09
South Korean justice ministry announces travel ban on President
0min
South Korean justice ministry announces travel ban on President

South Korea's justice ministry said Monday it had slapped a travel ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol as police probe him for insurrection over his ill-fated declaration of martial law.

At a parliamentary hearing, a lawmaker asked whether Yoon, accused of leading an insurrection by declaring martial law Tuesday, had been banned from leaving the country. "Yes, that's right," Bae Sang-up, an immigration services commissioner at the Ministry of Justice said.

AFP

