Russia arrests German citizen over alleged sabotage for Kyiv

World News
2024-12-10 | 02:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia arrests German citizen over alleged sabotage for Kyiv
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia arrests German citizen over alleged sabotage for Kyiv

Russian police have arrested a German-Russian citizen for allegedly preparing to "sabotage" a rail line on orders from Kyiv, the FSB security services said Tuesday, quoted by Russian news agencies.

The man, born in 2003, is accused of having "prepared the sabotage of a section of railway line in the city of Nizhny Novgorod with an explosive device" in return for a "financial reward" by Ukraine's SBU security service, the FSB statement said.

AFP

World News

Russia

Arrest

Citizen

Kyiv

LBCI Next
US seeking ways to engage with Syrian rebel groups after Assad's ouster
Xi says China has 'full confidence' will hit 2024 growth target
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-12-09

Russia arrests 11 employees of alleged fraudulent call centers, including an Israeli-Ukrainian

LBCI
World News
2024-12-06

Russian embassy in Syria urges its citizens to leave the country

LBCI
World News
2024-12-03

Kyiv says repels Russian push over east Ukraine river

LBCI
World News
2024-11-24

Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv, Ukraine's military says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:07

Germany arrests suspected Islamist extremists over attack plot

LBCI
World News
05:24

Eric Trump says, 'there will be a wall between family interests and the government'

LBCI
World News
05:01

China's 'coercive behavior' challenges regional peace, says Pentagon chief

LBCI
World News
04:45

EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-26

Ceasefire 'only way' for stability in Lebanon, northern Israel: UK

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-23

Israel's military says more than 300 Hezbollah sites targeted in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-23

Charles Arbid urges restoration of state authority as key to Lebanon's salvation at French Economic Council

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-15

Rockets from Lebanon cause damage, ignite fires in Metula: Israel Hayom

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Inside Syria's Sednaya prison: The Soviet-inspired fortress of torture

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

MP Gemayel urges reopening assassination files, says Lebanon's suffering under Syria's regime 'reason to celebrate'

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

US Embassy announces Naqoura meeting on ceasefire coordination: Joint statement

LBCI
Middle East News
13:29

Israel strike hits air defense site near Syria's Latakia port; explosions reported in Damascus: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Lebanese Army units arrest 340 Syrians for illegal entry

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:16

Lebanon's PM Mikati announces crisis cell to address missing persons issue

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

Middle East Airlines alters departure times for flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and more

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

LBCI exclusive video documents tour of Syrian HTS convoy near Lebanese border

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More