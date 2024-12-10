Germany arrests suspected Islamist extremists over attack plot

2024-12-10 | 06:07
Germany arrests suspected Islamist extremists over attack plot
Germany arrests suspected Islamist extremists over attack plot

Three suspected Islamist extremists have been arrested in Germany on suspicion of preparing a "serious act of violence," authorities said Tuesday, adding that an assault rifle and ammunition had also been seized.

The suspects, arrested on Sunday, are two German-Lebanese brothers from the city of Mannheim, aged 15 and 20, and a 22-year-old German-Turkish man from the state of Hessen, local prosecutors and police said in a statement.

