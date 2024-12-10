Senior Moscow official confirms Assad is in Russia: NBC

2024-12-10 | 13:46
Senior Moscow official confirms Assad is in Russia: NBC
Senior Moscow official confirms Assad is in Russia: NBC

A senior Russian official told U.S. broadcaster NBC on Tuesday that deposed Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad is being hosted in Russia, in the government's first confirmation of the situation.

Russia transported Assad there "in the most secure way possible" amid the collapse of his government in the face of a rebel takeover, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

Russia

Syria

Bashar al-Assad

