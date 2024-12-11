News
South Korea police says raids presidential office
World News
2024-12-11 | 00:47
South Korea police says raids presidential office
A special investigation unit of South Korea's police said Wednesday that it raided the presidential office following President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law that plunged the country into chaos last week.
"The Special Investigation Team has conducted a raid on the presidential office, the National Police Agency, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, and the National Assembly Security Service," the unit stated in a message sent to AFP.
AFP
World News
South Korea
Police
Raids
Presidential
Office
