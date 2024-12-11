Death toll from Russian missile attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia rises to six, officials say

World News
2024-12-11 | 01:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Death toll from Russian missile attack on Ukraine&#39;s Zaporizhzhia rises to six, officials say
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Death toll from Russian missile attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia rises to six, officials say

The death toll from a Russian missile strike that destroyed a clinic in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday has risen to six. At the same time, four more people remain under the rubble, the regional governor and emergency services said on Wednesday.

An additional 22 people were injured, Governor Ivan Fedorov said on his Telegram messaging channel.

"All city emergency services are working at the scene," he said.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service of Ukraine said its rescuers were able to pull out two women overnight from underneath the ruins of the building.

Photos posted on the emergency's Telegram messaging channel showed rescuers and machinery working in piles of rubble from a collapsed building at night.

Russia regularly carries out airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding region. Last Friday, an attack on the city killed ten people and wounded more than 20.

Reuters

World News

Death Toll

Ukraine

Russia

War

Missile

Attack

LBCI Next
Iran’s Khamenei says toppling of Syria’s Al-Assad was result of US-Israeli plan
Human trafficking rises sharply after dropping during pandemic, UN says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-11-22

China urges 'restraint' in Ukraine war after Russian hypersonic missile strike

LBCI
World News
2024-11-17

Blasts shake Ukraine cities, Poland scrambles air force after Russian missile attack

LBCI
World News
2024-11-13

Countrywide air alert in Ukraine as presidency warns of missile attack on Kyiv

LBCI
World News
04:09

Russia close to achieving goals in Ukraine war, Putin's spy chief says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:07

Amsterdam violence trial opens: AFP reporter

LBCI
World News
02:55

China says 'separatists' and 'external' forces behind Taiwan instability

LBCI
Middle East News
02:49

Iran’s Khamenei says toppling of Syria’s Al-Assad was result of US-Israeli plan

LBCI
World News
00:54

Human trafficking rises sharply after dropping during pandemic, UN says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-21

Israel summons Armenia envoy over Palestine recognition

LBCI
World News
2024-11-12

Oil, gas 'gift of God,' Azerbaijan president repeats at COP29

LBCI
Middle East News
00:38

Syrian Democratic Forces announce truce agreement with opposition forces in Manbij

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:21

Lebanese army forces armed group back into Syria after border breach

LBCI
Middle East News
05:10

Israeli army begins plan to destroy Syrian Navy after near destruction of Syrian Air Force: Amal Shehadeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:58

Lebanese army fires warning shots at Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members near border post: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:57

PM Mikati clarifies government stance on former Syrian officials entering Lebanon: Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

Over 50,000 Syrian refugees, displaced Lebanese enter Lebanon from Qusayr, Homs‎: LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
15:16

Hezbollah says hopes new Syria rejects 'Israeli occupation'

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:59

Parliament Speaker Berri affirms: Lebanon will have a president on January 9

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More