The death toll from a Russian missile strike that destroyed a clinic in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday has risen to six. At the same time, four more people remain under the rubble, the regional governor and emergency services said on Wednesday.



An additional 22 people were injured, Governor Ivan Fedorov said on his Telegram messaging channel.



"All city emergency services are working at the scene," he said.



Ukraine's State Emergency Service of Ukraine said its rescuers were able to pull out two women overnight from underneath the ruins of the building.



Photos posted on the emergency's Telegram messaging channel showed rescuers and machinery working in piles of rubble from a collapsed building at night.



Russia regularly carries out airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding region. Last Friday, an attack on the city killed ten people and wounded more than 20.



