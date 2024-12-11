UN chief Guterres sees 'signs of hope' in Syria with Assad's ouster

World News
2024-12-11 | 09:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN chief Guterres sees &#39;signs of hope&#39; in Syria with Assad&#39;s ouster
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN chief Guterres sees 'signs of hope' in Syria with Assad's ouster

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that there were signs of hope in Syria following the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad by rebel forces.

"As we speak, we are witnessing the reshaping of the Middle East ... We also see some signs of hope, and signs of hope, namely coming from the end of the Syrian dictatorship," Guterres said during a visit to South Africa.

He added after meeting South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola that the United Nations was totally committed to a smooth and inclusive transition of power in Syria.

"It's our duty to do everything to support different Syrian leaders in order to make sure that they come together, they are able to guarantee a smooth transition," Guterres told reporters.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

United Nations

Antonio Guterres

Syria

Bashar al-Assad

LBCI Next
In first contacts, US officials urge Syrian rebels to support inclusive government
Senior Moscow official confirms Assad is in Russia: NBC
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-08

Bashar al-Assad flees: Opposition's rapid takeover of Damascus without resistance shocks Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-08

Syrian rebels announce 'new era' after 'tyrant' Bashar al-Assad 'fled'

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-08

Syrian opposition group based in Turkey says Damascus is now 'without Bashar al-Assad'

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-08

President Bashar al-Assad left the country for an unknown destination, Syrian military sources say

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:07

Russia may target Ukraine with another Oreshnik missile 'in coming days': US official says

LBCI
World News
08:04

Blinken to head to Jordan, Turkey for Syria crisis talks: State Dept

LBCI
Middle East News
07:50

Berlin urges Israel, Turkey not to jeopardize Syria transition

LBCI
Middle East News
06:34

Russia warns of ISIS resurgence in Syria

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-11

Lebanese Prime Minister meets Iraqi counterpart: Iraq fully supports Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-12-04

Anti-president protest march begins in South Korea: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-27

Israeli navy intercepts drone approaching Israel's economic waters from Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-16

Iran urges pressure on Israel backers to end Gaza, Lebanon killings

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:21

Lebanese army forces armed group back into Syria after border breach

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:58

Lebanese army fires warning shots at Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members near border post: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
15:16

Hezbollah says hopes new Syria rejects 'Israeli occupation'

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:59

Parliament Speaker Berri affirms: Lebanon will have a president on January 9

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:10

Israel's forces carry out large bombing operation in Mays al-Jabal: State media reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

In the details, could Lebanon become a haven for figures linked to Assad's regime?

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:41

Drones reported flying at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

UNIFIL enters Khiam, South Lebanon, to verify the accuracy of Israeli troops' withdrawal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More