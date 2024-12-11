News
UN chief Guterres sees 'signs of hope' in Syria with Assad's ouster
World News
2024-12-11 | 09:40
UN chief Guterres sees 'signs of hope' in Syria with Assad's ouster
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that there were signs of hope in Syria following the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad by rebel forces.
"As we speak, we are witnessing the reshaping of the Middle East ... We also see some signs of hope, and signs of hope, namely coming from the end of the Syrian dictatorship," Guterres said during a visit to South Africa.
He added after meeting South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola that the United Nations was totally committed to a smooth and inclusive transition of power in Syria.
"It's our duty to do everything to support different Syrian leaders in order to make sure that they come together, they are able to guarantee a smooth transition," Guterres told reporters.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
United Nations
Antonio Guterres
Syria
Bashar al-Assad
In first contacts, US officials urge Syrian rebels to support inclusive government
Senior Moscow official confirms Assad is in Russia: NBC
Learn More