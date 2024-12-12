News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Paraguay opens Israel embassy in Jerusalem after moving it from Tel Aviv
World News
2024-12-12 | 11:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Paraguay opens Israel embassy in Jerusalem after moving it from Tel Aviv
Paraguay’s President Santiago Pena vowed on Thursday to stand with Israel, as he inaugurated the Latin American country’s embassy after it moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem for a second time.
“We were with you, we are with you, and we will always stand with the people of Israel”, Pena said during a ceremony to inaugurate the mission that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Paraguay
Israel
Embassy
Jerusalem
Tel Aviv
Next
Pentagon chief demands 'close consultation' between Israel and US on Syria
Spain calls for 'red lines' in talks with new Syria leadership
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-10-01
Israeli military expands Home Front restrictions to include many cities, including Jerusalem and Tel Aviv
Middle East News
2024-10-01
Israeli military expands Home Front restrictions to include many cities, including Jerusalem and Tel Aviv
0
Middle East News
2024-11-25
Israel records 250 launches from Lebanon as Hezbollah hits Tel Aviv, south
Middle East News
2024-11-25
Israel records 250 launches from Lebanon as Hezbollah hits Tel Aviv, south
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-24
Hezbollah says targeted Israeli intelligence base in Tel Aviv suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-11-24
Hezbollah says targeted Israeli intelligence base in Tel Aviv suburbs
0
Middle East News
2024-11-24
Gunman shot dead, three police injured in shooting near Israeli embassy in Jordan
Middle East News
2024-11-24
Gunman shot dead, three police injured in shooting near Israeli embassy in Jordan
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:28
Blinken lands in Turkey for talks on Syria upheaval: AFP
World News
12:28
Blinken lands in Turkey for talks on Syria upheaval: AFP
0
World News
12:21
Trump says 'anything can happen' when asked about chances of war with Iran
World News
12:21
Trump says 'anything can happen' when asked about chances of war with Iran
0
World News
11:19
Kurdish-led SDF 'critical' to blocking IS resurgence in Syria: Blinken
World News
11:19
Kurdish-led SDF 'critical' to blocking IS resurgence in Syria: Blinken
0
World News
11:08
US official Sullivan says 'got the sense' Israeli PM ready for Gaza deal
World News
11:08
US official Sullivan says 'got the sense' Israeli PM ready for Gaza deal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
10:41
Lebanese Syndicate of Money Changers: Concerns over counterfeit $50 bills exaggerated
Lebanon Economy
10:41
Lebanese Syndicate of Money Changers: Concerns over counterfeit $50 bills exaggerated
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Recovery of South Lebanon's Khiam: Lebanese Army takes position as Israeli forces withdraw
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Recovery of South Lebanon's Khiam: Lebanese Army takes position as Israeli forces withdraw
0
Lebanon News
14:26
Israeli military: Airstrike targets Hezbollah members in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:26
Israeli military: Airstrike targets Hezbollah members in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Fares Souaid to LBCI: Hezbollah fulfills Iranian needs; we must define Lebanese interests
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Fares Souaid to LBCI: Hezbollah fulfills Iranian needs; we must define Lebanese interests
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:42
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
06:42
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
06:14
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
06:14
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
0
Middle East News
05:49
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
Middle East News
05:49
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:26
Israeli military: Airstrike targets Hezbollah members in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:26
Israeli military: Airstrike targets Hezbollah members in South Lebanon
2
Middle East News
08:26
Sources to LBCI: Turkish-Qatari delegation visits Damascus for talks on Syria's future
Middle East News
08:26
Sources to LBCI: Turkish-Qatari delegation visits Damascus for talks on Syria's future
3
Lebanon News
07:14
MP Neemat Frem officially announces candidacy for Lebanon's presidency — Meet the candidate
Lebanon News
07:14
MP Neemat Frem officially announces candidacy for Lebanon's presidency — Meet the candidate
4
Lebanon News
02:04
US CENTCOM chief General Kurilla visits Beirut, discusses Israel-Lebanon ceasefire mechanism
Lebanon News
02:04
US CENTCOM chief General Kurilla visits Beirut, discusses Israel-Lebanon ceasefire mechanism
5
Lebanon News
06:14
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
06:14
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
6
Lebanon News
04:12
Lebanese army begins phased deployment around Khiam amid Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
04:12
Lebanese army begins phased deployment around Khiam amid Israeli withdrawal
7
Lebanon News
05:36
Sources tell LBCI: 1,422 Syrians enter Lebanon, 881 leave at Masnaa border crossing
Lebanon News
05:36
Sources tell LBCI: 1,422 Syrians enter Lebanon, 881 leave at Masnaa border crossing
8
Lebanon Economy
10:41
Lebanese Syndicate of Money Changers: Concerns over counterfeit $50 bills exaggerated
Lebanon Economy
10:41
Lebanese Syndicate of Money Changers: Concerns over counterfeit $50 bills exaggerated
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More