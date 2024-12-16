US has had more than one communication with HTS over past week, State Dept says

The State Department said on Monday that the U.S. government has had more than one communication with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) over the past week, the Islamist group which has emerged as the ruling power in Damascus since toppling Bashar al-Assad just over a week ago.



The communication has been largely focused on getting help finding Austin Tice, an American journalist who was taken captive during a reporting trip to Syria in August 2012, and on the principles of Syria's transition, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at a regular news briefing.



Reuters