US 'preparing' new sanctions on Georgia: State Dept

The United States is preparing to impose new sanctions against Georgia, a country gripped by anti-government protests after the decision to suspend all EU accession negotiations until 2028, the State Department said on Monday.



"We have been greatly concerned about the state of Georgian democracy, the actions that Georgia Dream has taken to undermine Georgia democracy," said spokesman Matthew Miller, referring to the party that claimed to have won an October election.



"We have other sanctions that we are preparing to unfold in the coming weeks."



AFP