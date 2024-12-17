News
EU 'ready to reopen' embassy in Damascus
World News
2024-12-17 | 05:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU 'ready to reopen' embassy in Damascus
The EU is to reopen its mission in Damascus following "constructive" talks with Syria's new leadership after the toppling of ruler Bashar al-Assad, the bloc's foreign policy chief said Tuesday.
"We are ready to reopen our delegation, which is the European embassy, and we want this to be fully operational again. I think this is a very important step, that we will reopen the delegation in Syria," EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas told the European Parliament.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
EU
Syria
Damascus
Bashar al-Assad
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:04
Israeli army bulldozes roads, demolishes homes in Lebanon's Naqoura
Lebanon News
03:04
Israeli army bulldozes roads, demolishes homes in Lebanon's Naqoura
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
From Mezzeh prison to Mount Qasioun: the search for missing American journalist Austin Tice persists
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
From Mezzeh prison to Mount Qasioun: the search for missing American journalist Austin Tice persists
3
Lebanon News
12:58
Drones, reconnaissance aircraft fly at low altitudes over Tyre, South Lebanon: State media says
Lebanon News
12:58
Drones, reconnaissance aircraft fly at low altitudes over Tyre, South Lebanon: State media says
4
Lebanon News
06:05
Families of Beirut blast victims say Constitutional Council no longer fully operational
Lebanon News
06:05
Families of Beirut blast victims say Constitutional Council no longer fully operational
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
6
Middle East News
13:25
Israel prepares for 'major' strike on Yemen after missile attack on Tel Aviv: LBCI correspondent says
Middle East News
13:25
Israel prepares for 'major' strike on Yemen after missile attack on Tel Aviv: LBCI correspondent says
7
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Lebanon updates fuel prices
8
Lebanon Economy
04:49
Ogero chief tells LBCI: Damage assessment ongoing, $117 million in initial losses
Lebanon Economy
04:49
Ogero chief tells LBCI: Damage assessment ongoing, $117 million in initial losses
