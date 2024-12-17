EU 'ready to reopen' embassy in Damascus

The EU is to reopen its mission in Damascus following "constructive" talks with Syria's new leadership after the toppling of ruler Bashar al-Assad, the bloc's foreign policy chief said Tuesday.



"We are ready to reopen our delegation, which is the European embassy, and we want this to be fully operational again. I think this is a very important step, that we will reopen the delegation in Syria," EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas told the European Parliament.



AFP