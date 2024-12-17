French PM warns Mayotte death toll 'could rise'

2024-12-17 | 09:52
French PM warns Mayotte death toll &#39;could rise&#39;
0min
French PM warns Mayotte death toll 'could rise'

The death toll from the devastating cyclone that hit the French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte could rise, and the true number of those killed has yet to be established, France's prime minister said on Tuesday.

"The toll is uncertain for the moment... the toll has yet to be established. The toll is, as of today, at more than 20 dead, 200 badly wounded, and 1,500 wounded in a relative state of urgency. This toll could rise. We all know this," Francois Bayrou told parliament, with the official toll at 21 dead but officials fearing hundreds may have lost their lives.

AFP

