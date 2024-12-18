Russia intensifies assaults in Kursk and eastern front, Ukraine says

World News
2024-12-18 | 00:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia intensifies assaults in Kursk and eastern front, Ukraine says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia intensifies assaults in Kursk and eastern front, Ukraine says

Moscow has intensified its attacks on Ukrainian forces battling to hold an enclave in Russia's Kursk region and increased pressure in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, Ukraine's top army commander said on Tuesday.

As the war approaches its third year, Ukrainian troops are weary and outnumbered along the 1,170-km (727-mile) frontline.

"For the third day the enemy is conducting intensive assaults in the Kursk region," Oleksandr Syrskyi told government and regional officials in an online speech. He added that Russia was "actively" using North Korean troops who were taking significant losses.

Reuters

World News

Russia

Attacks

Ukraine

Kursk

Military

LBCI Next
Zelenskyy and European leaders meet in Brussels to discuss Ukraine war
CIA director to meet Qatari PM in Doha on Wednesday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-12-17

Russia launches 'intensive offensive' in Kursk with North Korean troops: Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-12-17

Ukraine claims killing of Russian military official in Moscow: Security source tells AFP

LBCI
World News
2024-12-16

EU sanctions Russian military intelligence agents for 'hybrid attacks'

LBCI
World News
2024-12-16

At least 30 North Korean soldiers killed and wounded in Russia's Kursk region: Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:10

Paramilitary shelling of besieged Darfur city kills 10, activists say

LBCI
World News
10:02

Macron and Erdogan discuss political transition in Syria

LBCI
World News
08:46

France's Sarkozy loses final graft case appeal, to wear electronic tag: AFP

LBCI
World News
04:39

Russia claims two more villages in east Ukraine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-08

Lebanon's state media reports 'massive destruction' in Beirut suburbs from Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-27

Kataeb Party leader discusses Lebanese issues with Vatican's Cardinal Pietro Parolin

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

Sources to LBCI: Turkish-Qatari delegation visits Damascus for talks on Syria's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

Low-altitude drones spotted over Beirut, surroundings: State media reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

Israeli citizens cross into South Lebanon and set up tents in Maroun El Ras, Israeli military reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Lebanese Internal Security Forces warn against using Israeli-developed WAZE App

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

Swiss parliament votes to ban Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Syrian border realities shift as Lebanese families revisit long-abandoned villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Israeli military strikes Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:51

Israeli army continues demolition of houses in Tyre District and border villages: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

Low-altitude drones spotted over Beirut, surroundings: State media reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More