Russia intensifies assaults in Kursk and eastern front, Ukraine says

Moscow has intensified its attacks on Ukrainian forces battling to hold an enclave in Russia's Kursk region and increased pressure in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, Ukraine's top army commander said on Tuesday.



As the war approaches its third year, Ukrainian troops are weary and outnumbered along the 1,170-km (727-mile) frontline.



"For the third day the enemy is conducting intensive assaults in the Kursk region," Oleksandr Syrskyi told government and regional officials in an online speech. He added that Russia was "actively" using North Korean troops who were taking significant losses.



Reuters