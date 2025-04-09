Indonesia ready to shelter Palestinians impacted by war in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
09-04-2025 | 03:29
High views
Indonesia ready to shelter Palestinians impacted by war in Gaza
Indonesia ready to shelter Palestinians impacted by war in Gaza

Indonesia is ready to temporarily shelter Palestinians hit by the war in Gaza, President Prabowo Subianto said Wednesday, estimating there could be 1,000 in the first wave, as he started a trip to the Middle East and Turkey.

Prabowo said he has instructed his foreign minister to quickly discuss with the Palestinian side and other parties about how to evacuate impacted Palestinians to Indonesia, a Muslim-majority country.

"We are ready to evacuate the wounded, the traumatized, the orphans," Prabowo said, adding the victims would be in Indonesia temporarily until they have fully recovered from their injuries and the situation in Gaza was safe for their return.

Jakarta has been advocating for a two-state solution and has sent humanitarian aid.


Reuters
 
