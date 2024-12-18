US Congress lines up stopgap bill to avert partial government shutdown

Top Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Congress unveiled a stopgap measure on Tuesday to keep federal agencies funded through March 14, which would avert a partial government shutdown that would otherwise begin on Saturday.



The measure would likely keep the roughly $6.2 trillion federal budget running at its current level, funding programs ranging from the military, air traffic controllers, and federal regulators for areas ranging from drug safety to securities markets.



Rank-and-file members of Congress will now review the measure's details, with some hardline Republicans in the House of Representatives already signaling opposition to some elements, meaning that some Democratic votes will likely be necessary for passage.



It was unclear when the Republican-controlled House would vote. Still, if successful, the Democratic-majority Senate would aim to take up the legislation before Friday's midnight deadline and send it to President Joe Biden to sign it into law.



Reuters