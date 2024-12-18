Russia detains suspect in general's killing: Investigators

World News
2024-12-18 | 01:59
High views
Russia detains suspect in general's killing: Investigators
Russia detains suspect in general's killing: Investigators

Russia has detained a suspect in the killing of the head of the army's chemical weapons division; investigators said Wednesday, a day after the general and his aide were killed by a blast in Moscow.

"A national of Uzbekistan, born in 1995, was arrested on suspicion of having committed the attack that cost the life of the commander of Russian radiological, chemical, and biological defense forces, Igor Kirillov, and his assistant, Ilya Polikarpov", the Investigative Committee said in a statement, adding that the suspect said he had been "recruited by Ukrainian special forces."

AFP

World News

Russia

Suspect

Investigation

Chemical Weapons

Chief

