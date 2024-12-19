Biden confirms that he will 'of course' attend Trump's inauguration

U.S. President Joe Biden said he would "of course" attend Donald Trump's presidential inauguration next month, personally confirming his presence and rejecting what he called the Republican's "childish game."



"Of course I am," Biden said in an interview broadcast on Thursday on the Meidas Touch network, when asked if he was planning to attend the Jan. 20 transfer of power.



"The only president ever to avoid an inauguration is the guy that's about to be inaugurated."



The White House had said Biden would attend, but Biden had not previously addressed the matter personally.



Trump did not attend the swearing-in of Democrat Biden as the 46th U.S. president on Jan. 20, 2021, becoming the first president in 150 years to break with a political tradition that is seen as affirming the peaceful transfer of power in the U.S.





Reuters