Portugal condemns Russian strike after Kyiv embassies damaged

World News
2024-12-20 | 06:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Portugal condemns Russian strike after Kyiv embassies damaged
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Portugal condemns Russian strike after Kyiv embassies damaged

Lisbon has strongly condemned Russian strikes that targeted Kyiv Friday after it said several diplomatic missions were damaged, including those of Portugal, Argentina, Albania and Montenegro.

In the absence of the Russian ambassador in Lisbon, the chargé d'affaires of the Russian Federation has been summoned to be presented with a formal protest, the Portuguese government said.

AFP

World News

Portugal

Condemns

Russia

Strike

Ukraine

LBCI Next
Ukraine says six diplomatic missions damaged by Russian strike on Kyiv
Women have 'critical' role to play in rebuilding Syria: UN
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:17

Ukraine says six diplomatic missions damaged by Russian strike on Kyiv

LBCI
World News
2024-12-13

Russia says 'massive' strike on Ukraine a response to Kyiv's ATACMS use

LBCI
World News
2024-12-12

Russia will 'definitely' respond to Ukraine ATACMS strike: Kremlin says

LBCI
World News
2024-11-22

Ukraine parliament scraps session over Russian missile strike threat

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:37

EU chief slams Russian attack that damaged Kyiv embassies

LBCI
World News
07:19

More than 700 killed in siege of Sudan's al-Fashir: UN rights chief

LBCI
World News
07:17

Ukraine says six diplomatic missions damaged by Russian strike on Kyiv

LBCI
Middle East News
05:03

Women have 'critical' role to play in rebuilding Syria: UN

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-07

Lebanese security official says Israel struck near Beirut Airport: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-03

Gemayel meets Australian Ambassador, affirms need to 'liberate Lebanon's decision-making from domination'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-16

Israel's warning to South Lebanon residents: Evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-17

Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Berri condemns terrorist attack in Oman

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanese elections: Frangieh maintains presidential bid as support grows for Army Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Middle East News
12:18

Syrian Transitional Transport Minister to LBCI: New leadership to handle Hezbollah members peacefully

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Long-term goals: Israel expands military presence in Syria with plans for strategic control

LBCI
Middle East News
11:32

Syrian leader Ahmad Al Sharaa calls for development and rebuilding effort in BBC interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching areas where its units are operating

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Israeli army withdraws from Bani Haiyyan towards Markaba, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:27

Israeli army warns southern Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More