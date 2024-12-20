News
More than 700 killed in siege of Sudan's al-Fashir: UN rights chief
World News
2024-12-20 | 07:19
More than 700 killed in siege of Sudan's al-Fashir: UN rights chief
More than 700 people have been killed in al-Fashir in Sudan's North Darfur state since May, the U.N. human rights chief said on Friday, imploring the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces to halt a siege of the city.
The siege and "the relentless fighting are devastating lives every day on a massive scale," U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said in a statement.
"This alarming situation cannot continue. The Rapid Support Forces must end this horrible siege."
The U.N. rights office said it had documented the deaths of at least 782 civilians and more than 1,143 injured since May, citing evidence based partly on interviews of those who had fled the area. It said the casualties came amid regular and intensive shelling by the RSF of densely populated residential areas as well as recurrent airstrikes by the Sudanese Armed Forces.
Such attacks on civilians may amount to war crimes, the U.N. human rights office said. Both sides have repeatedly denied deliberately attacking civilians and have accused each other of doing so in al-Fashir and its surroundings.
Reuters
World News
Killed
Siege
Sudan
Al-Fashir
UN
Rights
Chief
