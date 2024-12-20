News
Ukrainian strike on Russian town kills six: Governor
World News
2024-12-20 | 11:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ukrainian strike on Russian town kills six: Governor
A Ukrainian strike on the Russian town of Rylsk in the Kursk region near the border with Ukraine on Friday killed six people including a child, the local governor said.
"Six people were killed, including a child. Ten victims were taken to the central hospital in Rylsk including a 13-year-old minor," Alexander Khinshtein said on Telegram.
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Strike
Russia
Town
Kill
Governor
US House rejects Republican bill to avert government shutdown
Biden confirms that he will 'of course' attend Trump's inauguration
