Putin vows more 'destruction' on Ukraine after drone attack on Russia's Kazan

World News
2024-12-22 | 06:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Putin vows more &#39;destruction&#39; on Ukraine after drone attack on Russia&#39;s Kazan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Putin vows more 'destruction' on Ukraine after drone attack on Russia's Kazan

Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed Sunday to bring more "destruction" to Ukraine in retaliation for a drone attack on a high-rise apartment block in the central Russian city of Kazan a day earlier.

"Whoever, and however much they try to destroy, they will face many times more destruction themselves and will regret what they are trying to do in our country," Putin said in comments on the attack on Kazan -- which left no casualties -- during a televised government meeting.


AFP

World News

Putin

Destruction

Ukraine

Drone

Attack

Russia

Kazan

Biden slams 'despicable' German Christmas market attack
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:48

Airports reopen following Ukraine drone attack on Russia's Kazan

LBCI
World News
2024-11-24

Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv, Ukraine's military says

LBCI
World News
2024-11-03

Russian drone attack sparks park fire in Ukraine's Kyiv

LBCI
World News
2024-11-03

Russian drone attack on Kyiv damages buildings, power lines, Ukraine says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:17

Biden slams 'despicable' German Christmas market attack

LBCI
World News
12:10

Zelensky says met CIA director in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
11:25

Biden signs US government funding bill, avoiding shutdown: White House

LBCI
World News
09:48

Airports reopen following Ukraine drone attack on Russia's Kazan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi: We will not offer Hezbollah a truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-17

Israeli army reports 15 rockets fired from Lebanon towards the Galilee

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-20

Full Transcript: Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib’s address to the UN Security Council on cyberattacks and Israeli aggression

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-13

Israel escalates ground operations in Lebanon, seeking to 'reshape' Hezbollah's power balance

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:57

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Murex d'Or 2024 red carpet sparks excitement for star-studded ceremony

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:57

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Fall of Syria's regime clears path for Lebanese army to reclaim Palestinian faction-held sites in Lebanon: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

Israeli army bulldozes lemon orchards near UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

Israeli vehicles block road, damage property in Deir Mimas: LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:26

Elderly woman evacuated from Bani Haiyyan amid reports of Israeli demolitions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Israel's defense system falters as Yemen missile attacks and regional tensions mount

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:17

Hamas, other Palestinian groups say Gaza ceasefire deal 'closer than ever'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More