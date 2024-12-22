Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed Sunday to bring more "destruction" to Ukraine in retaliation for a drone attack on a high-rise apartment block in the central Russian city of Kazan a day earlier.



"Whoever, and however much they try to destroy, they will face many times more destruction themselves and will regret what they are trying to do in our country," Putin said in comments on the attack on Kazan -- which left no casualties -- during a televised government meeting.





AFP