US 'concerned' by Mozambique court decision to confirm election results

On Monday, the United States expressed concern about a "lack of transparency" in Mozambique's national election results after the country's high court confirmed the ruling party's poll win despite allegations of rigged results spurring deadly protests.



"The United States calls on all stakeholders to refrain from violence and engage in meaningful collaboration to restore peace and foster unity," U.S. State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said. "Those responsible for violations of human rights, including the killing of protesters and party officials and excessive use of force by security forces, must be held accountable."



AFP