News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US 'concerned' by Mozambique court decision to confirm election results
World News
2024-12-24 | 00:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US 'concerned' by Mozambique court decision to confirm election results
On Monday, the United States expressed concern about a "lack of transparency" in Mozambique's national election results after the country's high court confirmed the ruling party's poll win despite allegations of rigged results spurring deadly protests.
"The United States calls on all stakeholders to refrain from violence and engage in meaningful collaboration to restore peace and foster unity," U.S. State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said. "Those responsible for violations of human rights, including the killing of protesters and party officials and excessive use of force by security forces, must be held accountable."
AFP
World News
United States
Mozambique
Court
Decision
Election
Results
Next
South Korean opposition plans to impeach acting president Han, floor leader says
Christmas market attack casts 'dark shadow': German President
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-12-07
Post-election protests in Mozambique paralyze two power plants
World News
2024-12-07
Post-election protests in Mozambique paralyze two power plants
0
Middle East News
2024-12-04
Israeli court approves government decision to extend Al Jazeera office closure
Middle East News
2024-12-04
Israeli court approves government decision to extend Al Jazeera office closure
0
World News
2024-10-26
Georgia's pro-Western opposition parties reject 'falsified' election results
World News
2024-10-26
Georgia's pro-Western opposition parties reject 'falsified' election results
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-20
UN seeks World Court opinion on Israel's Palestinian aid obligations
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-20
UN seeks World Court opinion on Israel's Palestinian aid obligations
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:09
Russia sentences US man to 15 years in prison for 'espionage'
World News
04:09
Russia sentences US man to 15 years in prison for 'espionage'
0
World News
03:49
Philippines defends U.S. missile system deployment, seeks to acquire its own
World News
03:49
Philippines defends U.S. missile system deployment, seeks to acquire its own
0
World News
02:08
12 killed in blast at plant in northwest Turkey
World News
02:08
12 killed in blast at plant in northwest Turkey
0
World News
01:15
South Korean opposition plans to impeach acting president Han, floor leader says
World News
01:15
South Korean opposition plans to impeach acting president Han, floor leader says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:10
UNIFIL calls for expedited Israeli withdrawal, full LAF deployment in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:10
UNIFIL calls for expedited Israeli withdrawal, full LAF deployment in south Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Houthi missile strike prompts Israeli debate on broader retaliation: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Houthi missile strike prompts Israeli debate on broader retaliation: The details
0
World News
2024-07-07
French far-right chief Bardella slams 'alliance of dishonor' after election upset
World News
2024-07-07
French far-right chief Bardella slams 'alliance of dishonor' after election upset
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-15
Signs positive ahead of Lebanon’s January 9 presidential election session, Egyptian ambassador tells LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-15
Signs positive ahead of Lebanon’s January 9 presidential election session, Egyptian ambassador tells LBCI
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:39
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:19
Israel's army raises Israeli flag in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district
Lebanon News
05:19
Israel's army raises Israeli flag in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district
2
Lebanon News
11:34
Gebran Bassil reaffirms Shebaa Farms as Lebanese, urges Syrian recognition
Lebanon News
11:34
Gebran Bassil reaffirms Shebaa Farms as Lebanese, urges Syrian recognition
3
Lebanon News
12:12
Two killed, one injured in airstrike near school in Taybeh: State media says
Lebanon News
12:12
Two killed, one injured in airstrike near school in Taybeh: State media says
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Inside Israel's 'booby-trapped pagers' operation: Mossad agents speak out in new report
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Inside Israel's 'booby-trapped pagers' operation: Mossad agents speak out in new report
5
Lebanon News
12:50
Lebanon to collaborate with Interpol on arrest of Syrian official accused of war crimes: PM Mikati tells Reuters
Lebanon News
12:50
Lebanon to collaborate with Interpol on arrest of Syrian official accused of war crimes: PM Mikati tells Reuters
6
Lebanon News
10:24
Youssef al-Zein replaces Mohammad Afif as Hezbollah's media relations chief
Lebanon News
10:24
Youssef al-Zein replaces Mohammad Afif as Hezbollah's media relations chief
7
Lebanon News
03:39
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
8
Lebanon News
07:36
Israeli army destroys homes in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district
Lebanon News
07:36
Israeli army destroys homes in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More