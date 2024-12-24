Russian cargo ship sinks in Mediterranean after explosion: Russian Foreign Ministry

A Russian cargo ship called Ursa Major sank in the Mediterranean Sea after an explosion ripped through its engine room and two of its crew are still missing, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.



The vessel, built in 2009, was controlled by Oboronlogistika, a company that is part of the Russian Defense Ministry's military construction operations, which had previously said it was en route to the Russian far eastern port of Vladivostok with two giant port cranes lashed to its deck.



The Foreign Ministry's crisis center said in a statement that 14 of the ship's 16 crew members had been rescued and brought to Spain, but that two were still missing. It did not say what had caused the engine room explosion.



Russia's embassy in Spain was cited by the state RIA news agency as saying it was looking into the circumstances of the sinking and was in touch with the authorities in Spain.





Reuters