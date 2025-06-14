News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Researcher Ossa Kbire
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ukraine hopes Israel-Iran crisis won't decrease military aid
World News
14-06-2025 | 06:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ukraine hopes Israel-Iran crisis won't decrease military aid
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he hoped that the escalation between Israel and Iran would not result in a drop in military aid to Kyiv, according to remarks published on Saturday.
"We would like to see aid to Ukraine not decrease because of this," he said. "Last time, this was a factor that slowed down aid to Ukraine."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Ukraine
Conflict
Israel
Iran
Military
Aid
Next
UK 'alarmed by further strikes' in Israel-Iran conflict
India launches inspection of Boeing 787s after Air India crash
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-04-17
Japan PM says trade talks with US 'won't be easy'
World News
2025-04-17
Japan PM says trade talks with US 'won't be easy'
0
World News
2025-04-06
'I won't give up,' Le Pen tells Paris rally
World News
2025-04-06
'I won't give up,' Le Pen tells Paris rally
0
World News
2025-04-09
US tariffs won't go up for countries not retaliating: Treasury chief
World News
2025-04-09
US tariffs won't go up for countries not retaliating: Treasury chief
0
World News
2025-04-04
Canada says relations with US won't return to pre-tariff state
World News
2025-04-04
Canada says relations with US won't return to pre-tariff state
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:13
UK 'alarmed by further strikes' in Israel-Iran conflict
Middle East News
07:13
UK 'alarmed by further strikes' in Israel-Iran conflict
0
World News
06:37
India launches inspection of Boeing 787s after Air India crash
World News
06:37
India launches inspection of Boeing 787s after Air India crash
0
Middle East News
15:31
Starmer, Trump stress need for dialogue in Iran-Israel crisis
Middle East News
15:31
Starmer, Trump stress need for dialogue in Iran-Israel crisis
0
World News
13:37
Iran's president tells Putin country 'does not seek' nuclear weapons
World News
13:37
Iran's president tells Putin country 'does not seek' nuclear weapons
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
00:45
Iranian media: Israeli strike targets Hamedan, ammunition depot in Zanjan
Middle East News
00:45
Iranian media: Israeli strike targets Hamedan, ammunition depot in Zanjan
0
Middle East News
08:23
Israeli military says 'currently' launching attacks on several sites in Iran
Middle East News
08:23
Israeli military says 'currently' launching attacks on several sites in Iran
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-13
Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Jordan and Iraq on June 13
Lebanon News
2025-06-13
Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Jordan and Iraq on June 13
0
World News
2025-05-15
IAEA should take charge of Pakistan's nuclear weapons, says Indian Defense Minister
World News
2025-05-15
IAEA should take charge of Pakistan's nuclear weapons, says Indian Defense Minister
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:22
MEA suspends all inbound flights to Beirut and cancels morning departures amid uncertainty
Lebanon News
00:22
MEA suspends all inbound flights to Beirut and cancels morning departures amid uncertainty
2
Lebanon News
15:14
LBCI sources: Lebanon closes its airspace until 6 a.m.
Lebanon News
15:14
LBCI sources: Lebanon closes its airspace until 6 a.m.
3
Lebanon News
03:49
MEA resumes flights after reopening of Lebanese airspace
Lebanon News
03:49
MEA resumes flights after reopening of Lebanese airspace
4
Lebanon News
03:01
Lebanon reopens airspace following regional assessments: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
03:01
Lebanon reopens airspace following regional assessments: LBCI sources
5
Middle East News
12:17
Multiple blasts heard in and around Tehran, Iran
Middle East News
12:17
Multiple blasts heard in and around Tehran, Iran
6
Lebanon News
11:14
Lebanese army warns of falling missile debris, urges public to stay away
Lebanon News
11:14
Lebanese army warns of falling missile debris, urges public to stay away
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Flight 'chaos' in the Middle East: Israel's strikes on Iran grounds thousands amid growing uncertainty
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Flight 'chaos' in the Middle East: Israel's strikes on Iran grounds thousands amid growing uncertainty
8
Middle East News
02:54
Iranian army spokesman: Next missile launch will involve 2,000 missiles, far exceeding previous strikes
Middle East News
02:54
Iranian army spokesman: Next missile launch will involve 2,000 missiles, far exceeding previous strikes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More