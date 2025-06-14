Ukraine hopes Israel-Iran crisis won't decrease military aid

14-06-2025 | 06:56
Ukraine hopes Israel-Iran crisis won't decrease military aid
Ukraine hopes Israel-Iran crisis won't decrease military aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he hoped that the escalation between Israel and Iran would not result in a drop in military aid to Kyiv, according to remarks published on Saturday.

"We would like to see aid to Ukraine not decrease because of this," he said. "Last time, this was a factor that slowed down aid to Ukraine."

