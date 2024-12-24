Japanese PM Ishiba says important to strengthen US-Japan alliance

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Tuesday that he wanted to strengthen his country's alliance with the United States, and he pushed for a meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump as early as possible.



Japan is neighbors with an increasingly assertive China and a nuclear-armed North Korea that has been deepening military ties with Russia.



"I think it's important to strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance even further... and share a common understanding of the situation in north-east Asia," he said at a press conference, adding that no dates for a potential meeting were set yet.



Ishiba, in office since October, has sought a meeting with Trump but told reporters last month that the president-elect's camp had said meetings with world leaders were restricted under the Logan Act before Trump's January inauguration.



Reuters