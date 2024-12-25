Strikes on Afghanistan targeted 'terrorist hideouts:' Pakistani security source

World News
2024-12-25 | 04:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Strikes on Afghanistan targeted &#39;terrorist hideouts:&#39; Pakistani security source
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Strikes on Afghanistan targeted 'terrorist hideouts:' Pakistani security source

Pakistan carried out air strikes inside Afghanistan to target "terrorist hideouts" across the border, a senior Pakistani security official told AFP on Wednesday.

"Pakistan carried out late-night air strikes targeting terrorist hideouts inside Afghanistan, utilizing a mix of jets and drones," the source said on the condition of anonymity.


AFP

World News

Strikes

Afghanistan

Target

Terrorist

Hideouts

Pakistan

Security

LBCI Next
Kazakhstan ministry reports 25 survivors from plane crash
Five convicted over Amsterdam violence against Israelis
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Lebanese security source says Israel targeted Hezbollah figure in Beirut strikes: AFP

LBCI
World News
04:39

At least 46 killed in Pakistani bombardment in Afghanistan: Afghan Taliban spokesperson

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-19

Israel strikes port and energy targets in Yemen

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-17

Israeli military strikes Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:57

Ease 'access to humanitarian aid' in famine-hit Sudan: Pope

LBCI
World News
06:45

Four killed in Ukrainian strike on Russian region: Governor says

LBCI
World News
06:32

Pope denounces 'extremely grave' situation in Gaza, seeks release of hostages

LBCI
World News
06:14

Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes in Kazakhstan, many feared dead

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Israeli strike targets alleged Hezbollah warehouses in Lebanon's Bekaa region: Source tells AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-11

Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-25

Axios: The Israeli Security Cabinet is expected approve the deal with Lebanon on Tuesday according to a US official

LBCI
Middle East News
07:09

Israeli army continues invading Syria's Al Qunaitra

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Fate of Lebanese fighters in Syria uncertain: A legal and political process

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

Israeli airstrike targets house in Western Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Eighteen injured, two killed in Tripoli building collapse following fire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Bethlehem's silent Christmas: A cry for peace in the Holy Land

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Israeli strike targets alleged Hezbollah warehouses in Lebanon's Bekaa region: Source tells AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:51

PM Mikati chairs meeting of technical committee for monitoring ceasefire at Grand Serail

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

Patriarch al-Rahi calls for neutrality and urges election of a unifying president during Christmas Mass

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:34

Former Israeli hostage dies one year after release from Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More