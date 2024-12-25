Japan's FM raises 'serious concerns' over China military buildup

World News
2024-12-25 | 10:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Japan&#39;s FM raises &#39;serious concerns&#39; over China military buildup
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Japan's FM raises 'serious concerns' over China military buildup

Japanese foreign minister Takeshi Iwaya raised "serious concerns" on Wednesday over China's military buildup as he met counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing, Tokyo said.

On his first visit to China since becoming Japan's top diplomat earlier this year, Iwaya told Wang that Tokyo was "closely monitoring the Taiwan situation and recent military developments," according to his foreign ministry.

Meeting with Wang at Beijing's opulent Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, he also "expressed serious concerns over the East China Sea situation, including around the Senkaku Islands (and) China's increasing military activity," Tokyo said.

Iwaya, in addition, called for the "swift release" of Japanese nationals detained by Chinese authorities.

"Opaqueness surrounding the anti-espionage law is causing Japanese people to think twice about visiting China," he warned.

But the two ministers also agreed to work towards a visit to Japan by Wang "at the earliest possible timing next year."

China's foreign ministry said in a statement that the meeting would take place "at an appropriate time" without mentioning discussions of Beijing's military maneuvering or detained Japanese nationals.

Iwaya earlier met Chinese Premier Li Qiang and agreed to work for a "constructive and stable" relationship, Japanese news agency Kyodo said.

China and Japan are key trading partners, but increased friction over disputed territories and military spending has frayed ties in recent years.

Beijing's more assertive presence around disputed territories in the region, meanwhile, has sparked Tokyo's ire, leading it to boost security ties with key ally the United States and other countries.

However, the return of Donald Trump to the White House has "heightened Japan's anxiety over the stability of U.S.-Japan relations," and Beijing could be seeking to exploit that, Taipei-based analyst Jeremy Chih-Cheng Chang told AFP.

Beijing was likely aiming to diminish anti-China sentiment within Japan's ruling party, he said, using the transition period between two U.S. administrations as an opportunity to advance its regional agenda.

"Any shifts in the balance of Japan's foreign policy could have significant implications for the entire Indo-Pacific region," he said.

AFP
 

World News

Japan

China

Takeshi Iwaya

Wang Yi

Beijing

Tokyo

LBCI Next
Strikes on Afghanistan targeted 'terrorist hideouts:' Pakistani security source
Five convicted over Amsterdam violence against Israelis
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-12-02

German FM warned China over support for Russia in Beijing talks: Berlin

LBCI
World News
2024-11-28

Beijing says three nationals 'wrongfully imprisoned' in US now back in China

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-11-14

Caracalla Dance Theatre participates in Beijing Forum for Performing Arts in China

LBCI
World News
2024-12-24

Japanese PM Ishiba says important to strengthen US-Japan alliance

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:24

Azerbaijan Airlines crash in Kazakhstan killed 38: Official says

LBCI
World News
09:58

Russian cargo ship which sank off Spanish coast was victim of 'act of terrorism:' RIA cites owner

LBCI
World News
09:31

South Korea's Yoon defies second agency summons over martial law

LBCI
World News
08:12

UK PM denounces Russian Christmas Day attack on Ukraine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Despite war’s scars, Christmas spirit thrives in Lebanon's Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-31

Speaker of Parliament Berri: Call for presidential election remains open, dialogue and successive sessions expected

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Lebanese army raises flag at Hechmech site after takeover (Video)

LBCI
World News
2024-08-02

Nigeria police to seek army help after violent protests

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Israeli strike targets alleged Hezbollah warehouses in Lebanon's Bekaa region: Source tells AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:46

Israel's troops reportedly burn house in south Lebanon's Maroun El Ras

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

Israeli airstrike targets house in Western Baalbek

LBCI
Middle East News
11:18

Syrians protest after video showing attack on Alawite shrine: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Eighteen injured, two killed in Tripoli building collapse following fire

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Emirates Airlines extends flights suspension to and from Beirut until January 15

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Hochstein's upcoming visit to address ceasefire concerns: Did Israel breach the ceasefire in Baalbek strike?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:24

Large-scale demolition operation reported in Kfarkela, south Lebanon: State media says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More